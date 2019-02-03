Home Business

Evaluating changes in FDI rules to avoid 'unintended consequences': Amazon

Amazon, which has committed over USD 5 billion investment in India, said it has built its business around price selection and convenience.

Published: 03rd February 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US e-tail giant Amazon sees "very good long-term prospects" in the Indian market but is evaluating the recent changes in FDI rules for online marketplaces to ensure that there are no "unintended consequences" for customers and sellers on its platform.

Amazon, which has committed over USD 5 billion investment in India, said it has built its business around price selection and convenience.

"There is much uncertainty as to what the impact of the government rule change is going to have on the e-commerce sector there. We remain committed to complying with all laws and regulations, we will, but we're evaluating the situation," Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said in a recent investor call.

ALSO READ: Amazon has another 'Prime' holiday: Profit tops USD 3 billion

The new rules, which came into effect from February 1, bar online marketplaces that have foreign investments from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and ban exclusive marketing arrangements.

Another clause states that the inventory of a vendor will be seen as controlled by a marketplace, if over 25 per cent of the vendor's purchases are from the marketplace entity, including the latter's wholesale unit.

Products from sellers like Cloudtail and Appario - that have equity investment from Amazon - have been taken off from Amazon.in's platform.

Amazon's net sales during the fourth quarter rose 20 per cent to USD 72.4 billion.

Net sales from international operations were at USD 20.8 billion in the quarter ended December 2018.

For the first quarter of 2019, Amazon expects its net sales to be in the range of UDS 56-60 billion, translating into a growth of 10-18 per cent compared to the January-March 2018 quarter.

"Our main concern is trying to minimise the impact to our customers and sellers in India. We've built our business around price selection and convenience. We don't think the changes help in those dimensions for both the customers in India and also the sellers," Olsavsky said.

He added that the new regulations need to be interpreted to "make sure they don't have unintended consequences".

"We feel very good about the long term prospects in India and doing a good job for both Indian customers and Indian sellers. The new regulations need to be interpreted, need to make sure they don't have unintended consequences," he asserted.

An Amazon spokesperson, on Thursday, had stated that the company will continue to engage with the government to seek clarifications and work towards minimising impact on its customers and sellers.

Small traders have, in the past, complained that deep discounts offered by e-commerce firms were hurting their business.

Various trader bodies had also alleged that these entities were giving preferential treatment to certain sellers.

Both Amazon and Flipkart had extensively lobbied (directly as well as through associations and trade bodies) with government officials seeking an extension in deadline after the proposed changes were announced in December.

They had also written to the government seeking more time to understand the details of the new framework.

According to a Crisil report, nearly 35-40 per cent of e-retail industry sales - amounting to Rs 35,000-40,000 crore - could be hit due to the tightened norms.

However, smaller players like Snapdeal and ShopClues have welcomed the development, saying it will create a genuine and robust e-commerce sector in India.

Industry watchers said both Flipkart and Amazon were extremely hopeful that the government will soften its stand but given the magnitude of investments at stake, these companies had already started working on their plan B in case the deadline was not extended.

Amazon had committed an investment of over USD 5 billion, while Walmart made its biggest bet by pumping in USD 16 billion for 77 per cent stake in Flipkart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon FDI US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp