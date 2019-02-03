Home Business

Rising revenue trend prompted government to peg 18 per cent rise in FY20 GST collections: Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

However, the collection during this fiscal would be less by Rs 1 lakh crore from the Rs 7.43 lakh crore estimated in the budget for 2018-19.

Published: 03rd February 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has projected over 18 per cent growth in GST collections in 2019-20 based on the rising trend in revenue mop up witnessed during the three-month period ending January 2019, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

The central government plans to collect over Rs 7.61 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) next fiscal as against the revised estimate of over Rs 6.43 lakh crore to be collected in the current financial year ending March.

This translates into an 18 per cent growth in mop up.

However, the collection during this fiscal would be less by Rs 1 lakh crore from the Rs 7.43 lakh crore estimated in the budget for 2018-19.

"Last fiscal our average collection was Rs 89,000 crore. This fiscal it is averaging Rs 97,000 crore. So, the revenue trend is on upward scale. If one compares November, December, January of 2017-18 with that of 2018-19, one can see a 14 per cent increase. So, based on this assessment, we have given the increase for next year," Pandey told PTI in an interview.

He said during the last one-and-half years a series of measures, both in rate rationalisation and processes, have been undertaken.

"We have tried to make the system simpler, easier and also the compliance burden has been reduced. The rates have also been rationalised. Despite that the revenues are on increasing trend.

"The impact of all the changes that we have made in the GST system, we hope in the next year it will lead to consolidation, which will result in a higher revenue and based on that we have given the estimate," Pandey said.

He said the GST system was designed on the basis of the belief that it would encourage compliance.

GST, which amalgamated 17 local taxes, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

"The sales details gets automatically matched with the corresponding parties. The fact that all information is available in GST that increases compliance. So our system encourages and ensures compliance and so we will see its effect on revenue collection," Pandey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp