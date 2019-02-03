Syndicate Bank profit at Rs 108 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Reversing its loss-making spree during the past four quarters, Syndicate Bank on Saturday announced a net profit of Rs 108 crore during the October-December quarter of financial year 2018-19. The bank’s CASA (current and savings account) percentage for domestic deposits increased to 34.96 per cent during the December quarter of FY19 from 33.49 per cent during the September quarter.

The global business of the bank stood at Rs 4,67,911 crore. The gross NPA ratio improved to 12.54 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 12.98 per cent in the second quarter, while the net NPAs stood at 6.75 per cent in Q3FY19, against 6.83 per cent in Q2FY19.