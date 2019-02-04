Home Business

Farmers’ income scheme needs revisit

With respect to the direct tax proposals, the budget has stipulated streamlining of income tax return filings with electronic verification and provision for quick refund mechanism (within 24 hours).

Published: 04th February 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Prakhar Dua & Ashish Sodhani 
Express News Service

With respect to the direct tax proposals, the budget has stipulated streamlining of income tax return filings with electronic verification and provision for quick refund mechanism (within 24 hours). The budget proposes automation of scrutiny assessments, which will be done electronically through anonymised back office within the next two years. This should result in increased transparency and help in curbing corruption and red-tapism. However, to be able to make the process seamless and hassle free for the taxpayer, the necessary infrastructure would need to be developed. 

The budget has proposed a tax rebate of Rs 12,500 for individuals with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh. While this reduces the tax burden on middle class taxpayer, there is an anomaly that needs to be addressed. The proposal seems to disincentivise certain individuals earning more than Rs 5 lakh as they may end up with lesser income in their hands after payment of taxes against those whose income falls below Rs 5 lakh. 

The budget has also provided certain incentives to individuals who have made investment in residential properties. Providing an exemption on notional rent is a welcome move by the Finance Minister and is a step in the right direction vis-a-vis the middle class taxpayers. Also, the proposal to increase the withholding tax threshold for interest payments by bank/post office from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 will also benefit sections of society for whom such interest may be the primary source of income.

In respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the budget has proposed to increase the exemption limit from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. To promote ease of doing business, the budget also proposes businesses comprising over 90 per cent of GST payers to file quarterly tax returns. This is a welcome move for small traders, manufacturers and service providers, which will help them to operate more efficiently and will significantly reduce their compliance burden. 

While the tax changes proposed in the budget can positively impact the lower income group, retail businesses and MSMEs, some proposals such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) needs to be revisited as it does not seem to provide the adequate monetary assistance that should be provided to the farmer community.  It would also be interesting to see how these proposals do not remain just promises, but become reality. 

(Authors are members of tax firm Nishith Desai Associates)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers income

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp