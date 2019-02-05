Home Business

Oil Exports from Venezuela drop sharply against background of US sanctions: Reports

Such a decline casts shadow on the global market as Venezuela is one of the biggest oil producers in the world.

Published: 05th February 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

oil prices,oil well

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The export of oil from Venezuela has been significantly decreasing against the background of US sanctions on the Venezuelan PDVSA state energy giant as well as the growing political crisis in the country, media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Such a decline casts shadow on the global market as Venezuela is one of the biggest oil producers in the world.

The oil exports currently stand at way below 1 million barrels daily, which is a more-than 10 percent drop from December and a less than half decline from Venezuela's oil production 18 months ago, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

The exports are dropping because of the Venezuelan government's struggles to find buyers for oil as it demands advance payment for the shipments as well as mass defection of workers in the industry and shortages of imported oil byproducts, according to the newspaper.

âThis is an absolute disaster â¦ There's almost no way to move the oil,â Luis Hernandez, the leader of the Venezuelan oil union, said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The oil tankers linked to the Russian Lukoil energy giant and the US Chevron company, among others, have been delayed or redirected over the past weeks due to the payment problems with Caracas, the sources told the newspaper.

Last week, the United States blocked all assets of PDVSA in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the company.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that by blocking PDVSA's assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the people of Venezuela and also protecting its own market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oil Exports US sanctions Venezuela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp