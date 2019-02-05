Home Business

SBI to roll out YONO Krishi and Global apps in April

YONO Krishi, which will have all the retail facilities, will also cater to the specific needs of farmers and create an ecosystem for them.

By Sreejani Bhattacharyya
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving overwhelming response to its YONO (You Only Need One) app, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, now plans to launch YONO Krishi and YONO Global apps in April, according to its chairman Rajnish Kumar.

YONO Krishi, which will have all the retail facilities, will also cater to the specific needs of farmers and create an ecosystem for them. They can purchase products, know weather and soil information, open accounts and apply for loans through this application. It will be available in eight vernacular languages. The YONO Global will cater to NRI citizens and people on the move, Kumar said.

YONO currently has over 1 crore downloads with more than 3 lakh logins per day. It not only intends to connect with the young generation of the country, but also create a marketplace for various financial products.

According to Kumar, “50 per cent of our transactions today are done digitally with 4-5 crore people accessing bank services digitally daily.”

