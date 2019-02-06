Home Business

Alarm bells start ringing for stressed Airtel

Close on the heels of Reliance Communication’s debt debacle, warning bells have gone off on Bharti Airtel Ltd, which is showing signs of strain for some time now. 

Published: 06th February 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of Reliance Communication’s debt debacle, warning bells have gone off on Bharti Airtel Ltd, which is showing signs of strain for some time now. 
On Tuesday, rating firm Moody’s downgraded Bharti’s senior unsecured rating from Baa3 to Ba1 citing uncertainty over profitability, cash flows and elevated debt levels. 

“The rating outlook is negative. The downgrade reflects uncertainty around the company’s profitability, cash flow situation and debt levels can improve sustainability and materially, given the competitive dynamics in the Indian telecoms market”, said Moody’s Vice President and senior credit officer Annalisa DiChiara. 

According to Moody’s, Bharti reported Ebitda of Rs 26,500 crore for the 12 months ending December 2018, representing a 15.5 per cent year-on-year contraction. Moreover, the profitability of its core Indian mobile segment remained low, generating just Rs 9,800 crore over the same period. 

“A significant recovery in cash flow from the core Indian mobile segment is needed to strengthen the company’s credit quality and support greater financial flexibility,” DiChiara said. 
Although debt levels may fall if the company raises capital, weak cash flows from its core mobile operations will likely keep leverage elevated, Moody’s noted. 

The Indian telecom industry has been in the trouble zone with falling Arpu (average revenue per user) and high capital expenditure to beef up telecom infrastructure to support 4G services anticipating high data usage. The entry of Reliance Jio, which spent a staggering $31 billion—the largest-ever investment made by any Indian telecom firm in such a short span—further roiled telcos with its free-for-life call services, triggering a price war, and caused losses for incumbent players, including Bharti, which was the leading operator at that point of time. Consequently, telcos’ NPAs shot up to 8.7 per cent in FY17 from 5 per cent the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Reliance Communication

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp