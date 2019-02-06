Home Business

NCLAT seeks details of IL&FS subsidiaries’ debt

According to the sources, the details have to be given before February 11, when the court will next hear the case.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked the government to give a list of all the outstanding debt and financial status of all the subsidiary companies of IL&FS before going ahead with the resolution programme.

“We cannot allow banks to suffer,” said a two-judge bench led by Justice SJ Mukhopadhyaya.
The tribunal asked the government and IL&FS to provide a list of group companies that had the ability to meet payment obligations next year.

Officials added that the current board on Monday proposed a resolution plan to the NCLT that involves splitting group companies into three categories—red, amber and green—based on solvency and cash flow over the next 12 months, in what could lead to immediate repayment of at least `7,000 crore and possibly more.

The bench had suggested that companies in the green category should not be put under a moratorium and that those in the amber category “at least (make) payments to the secured creditors.”
Under Section 53, senior secured creditors are paid first and any surplus that remains thereafter is given to unsecured or subordinated creditors and thereafter to equity owners.

So far IL&FS group companies have outstanding debt in excess of `91,000 crore.  After reports of irregularities were pointed out, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) superseded the board of IL&FS with a government-nominated one on October 1, 2018. 

Given the huge loan repayment, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had approached the NCLAT for a 90-day moratorium on loans taken by IL&FS group firms after the Mumbai bench of the NCLT rejected its plea for a moratorium.

