Home Business

Ujjwala scheme takes India to second rank in LPG imports   

This has helped the country achieve a LPG coverage of close to 90 per cent, but this has also led to a rapid increase in LPG imports. 

Published: 06th February 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has so far provided over 6.31 crore free LPG connections since its launch, and now the target has been upped to 8 crore connections by March 2020. This has helped the country achieve a LPG coverage of close to 90 per cent, but this has also led to a rapid increase in LPG imports. 

“With estimated imports of above 12 million metric tonnes in the financial year 2018-19, India stands as world’s second largest importer of LPG, after China. The country’s LPG imports have registered a remarkable trend in the last five years, growing at a healthy CAGR of 12.5 per cent, surpassing import volumes of Japan in the financial year 2017,” said minister of petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendara Pradhan,  while speaking during the Asia LPG summit. 

For the April to December period in the current financial year, India had imported 9.47 million mt of LPG, and in the last financial year, 11.38 million mt, registering a rapid rise from 8.9 million mt in 2015-16. While India has excess refining capacity, and has no need for import of any of the transportation fuels, LPG production is short of demand and met through majority imports. 
This demand is projected to further rise 34 per cent by 2025, oil secretary M M Kutty said. He said the active LPG consumers have grown at a CAGR of 15 per cent from 2014-15 to 2017-18—in absolute numbers 14.8 crore to 22.4 crore. 

“As per (oil) ministry’s projections and forecasts, LPG consumption is expected to grow to 30.3 million tonnes by 2025 and 40.6 million tonnes by 2040,” he said.  With only kerosene and LPG have subsidized categories, and LPG being the growing segment, government’s subsidy burden can increase especially in case of higher global oil prices. 

For the current financial year the government has estimated a fuel subsidy of `24, 833 crore as per the revised estimates, and budgeted for `37,478 crore for the next fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp