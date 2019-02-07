Saradha scam case: CBI seeks nod to probe SEBI, RoC officials 

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the probe in Saradha Group chit fund scam snowballed into a political controversy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to initiate an inquiry against some officials of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Registrar of Companies (RoC) in relation with the case.

The CBI has taken a cue from the old investigative report of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on the Saradha scam. “The progress in Saradha case would be swift. The CBI has sought permission to probe a few officials in SEBI and RoC Kolkata office in connection with the case, taking a cue from the SFIO investigation,” a senior MCA official told this paper.

The move comes even as the CBI is preparing to file charge sheets in the scam. The SFIO had conducted a probe in the case in 2013, after SEBI ordered prosecution against Saradha Real Estate, and barred Saradha Group CMD Sudipta Sen from accessing capital markets. However, as the investigation proceeded, the SFIO found that SEBI, while giving the order, had protected three Saradha Group subsidiaries even when there were enough documents to substantiate the charges.

“It is pertinent to mention that SEBI did not pass a similar order in respect of the other three companies, namely STTPL (Saradha Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd), SGRHPL (Saradha Garden Resorts & Hotel Pvt Ltd) and SHPL (Saradha housing Pvt Ltd) (including the two cases of STTPL and SGRHPL covered by this investigation report), despite the fact that prima facie the method of collecting funds was the same in respect of all these cases,” the SFIO report had said.

The report had also alleged that RoC Kolkata deliberately did not act on the complaints against all the 14 companies of Saradha Group. Even MCA’s internal note, which was accessed by this publication, showed that the RoC of Kolkata was deliberately slow in conducting inspection of the firms even after six months of the probe being ordered.

Interestingly, the SFIO could not establish the trail of fund utilisation in the Saradha chit scam, as most transactions took place in cash, and also because of the “limited access” given by the West Bengal Police. It was then that the SFIO, in consultation with the MCA under which it works, had recommended the case to the CBI, which is now investigating the matter.