Merger-bound insurers struggle

By Express News Service

The government has proposed to merge three public sector general insurance companies into a single entity in order to rationalise costs and bring about operational efficiency. But, a year after the announcement, there seems to be no concrete plan in sight. Officials in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management say that the government is now considering a thorough re-examination before rushing into a merger and will have to wait at least until financial year 2020-21.

The delay, in the meantime, has cast its impact on the three companies  — National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company — and their financial performance is telling. All the three non-life insurers have posted high losses in the second quarter of FY19. For United India Insurance, loss before tax stood at `868 crore in Q2 as against a loss of ₹36 crore before tax in the corresponding period. For National Insurance the loss was `707 crore against a profit of `90 crore a year ago, while Oriental India Insurance posted a whopping loss of `240 crore in the said quarter against a profit of ₹200 crore in the same period last year. Apart from profitability, market share and solvency ratio of these state-run companies too remain a concern.

Data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) shows that the market share of Oriental declined to 7.60 per cent in 2017-18 from 8.43 per cent in the previous year. National’s market share fell from 11.11 per cent to 10.75 per cent, while United India’s declined to 11.57 per cent from 12.54 per cent over the same time frame. On the other hand, private player ICICI Lombard has cornered 10.1 per cent of the market share in terms of gross direct premium underwritten up to June, making it the second-largest insurer in the non-life space, dragging United India Insurance to the third slot with a market share of 9.67 per cent.

In terms of solvency ratio, all three firms have been pulled up for their poor scorecards and told by the finance ministry to boost their capital levels ahead of the merger, sources said. United India’s solvency ratio was at 1.54, Oriental’s was 1.67 and National Insurance’s was 1.26 as on March 31, 2018. While United India and Oriental have managed to pass, by a narrow margin, the regulator’s solvency ratio requirement of 1.50 — a measure of an insurer’s ability to meet claims — National Insurance has failed to meet these standards. This stands in sharp contrast when measured against New India Assurance’s 2.58 and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s 2.76.

But, while the fate of the merger still hangs in the balance, the companies continue to bleed. Market analysts indicate that the merged entity will be an undisputed market leader with 1.6 times the size of New India Assurance, but to remain a meaningful business entity, it has to deliver on many fronts — costs, growth and profitability. To shore up operating performance, the insurers will have to reduce expenses and improve efficiency — the biggest challenge will be streamlining branches and manpower.

fate of employees, agents in the balance
The proposed consolidation of the three insurers is set to decide the fate of around 41,000 employees, one lakh agents, 4.5 crore policyholders and 6,000 branches under their umbrella. Post the merger, the merged entity will be an undisputed market leader with 1.6 times the size of competitor New India Assurance. 

