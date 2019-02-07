Home Business

Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark, Sensex close to 37,000 ahead of RBI policy

The markets stayed buoyant post-budget on the hopes of higher consumption and related stocks gaining traction; hopes are now on for interest rate cut by RBI.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The benchmark index Nifty reclaimed a psychologically important peak of 11,000 to close at 11,062, while BSE Sensex closed at 36,975, a day ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s sixth bi-monthly policy announcement. The markets stayed buoyant post-budget on the hopes of higher consumption and related stocks gaining traction; hopes are now on for interest rate cut by RBI.

Though the odds are not in favour of a rate cut that can hopefully spur credit growth and aid the consumption story, a dovish stance can be sentimentally positive for the stocks, said traders. Bloomberg said that out of the 32 economists surveyed by the agency on Tuesday, only eight expected the RBI to lower the benchmark lending rate. How the banking stocks and the rate-sensitive ones react to RBI’s decision are to look out for on Thursday, it said.

The pace of trade has been brisk for the Nifty to close at the highest point in last five months, and the futures and options trade positions indicate that the rally would continue towards 11,300-11,400, said Sneha Seth, derivatives analyst, Angel Broking.

Though these two benchmarks have risen, the market is yet to catch up. For instance, the broader BSE-500 that closed at 14,450.95 on Wednesday is yet to catch up with the 52-week and also lifetime high of 15,937 it hit in early May 2018. The mid-cap and smallcap indices are also way below their 52-week highs.

Even among the Nifty and Sensex stocks, it is a handful of stocks, especially IT and private banks, which have been holding them up, traders say. In fact, even as the top indices moved up on Wednesday, the broader markets were not in the mood to catch up till much of the early trade. At the close of the trading too, declines outnumbered advances at 1,563 to 1,008 on BSE.

“All sectorial indices closed in green. However, the buying remained largely stuck to blue chip stocks as the mid and small-cap indices were down in trade today. Stock-specific movement continued to govern the market trend,” said Satish Kumar, senior research analyst, Choice Broking. 

SEBI asks stock exchanges to step up vigilance 

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked the stock exchanges to step up vigilance for any possible manipulation in stocks that are seeing high volatility to report any irregularity urgently for further action, PTI reported. The vigil is on any unusual intraday positions, order and trade level surveillance. The exchanges have also asked their respective trading members to enhance their own monitoring of intraday trading activities of their clients and proactively report any adverse observation immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp