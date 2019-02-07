Home Business

RBI likely to shift to neutral stance, cut rate by 25-50 bps

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may chug in reverse and put rate cuts back on the table, even if it’s on the table’s edge. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may chug in reverse and put rate cuts back on the table, even if it’s on the table’s edge. Just last December, the MPC headed by the then Governor Dr Urjit Patel not only stuck to its ‘calibrated tightening’ stance, but also ruled out near-term rate reductions, with Patel categorically saying that “rate cuts are off the table”. 

That stance may well be history now. With the change of guard at RBI, coupled with softening headline inflation, economists expect the central bank to adopt a ‘neutral’ stance on Thursday, if not straight away reduce repo rate by 25 basis points, which some say could come in April. A ‘neutral’ stance will allow RBI to either cut or hike rates based on data forecasts. Currently, RBI’s key benchmark repo rate stands at 6.5 per cent and under Patel, we have seen two rate cuts in 2018. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is a known dove, but his first MPC meeting is fraught with volatile core inflation, which remained dangerously above the MPC’s 4 per cent target. Core inflation excludes food and fuel prices and is considered a realistic measure of price stability. All through 2018, it hovered between 5 and 6 per cent. 

The committee may take comfort in headline CPI (Consumer Price Index), which has been lying in the lower end of the 4 per cent spectrum for five consecutive months (in December, it stood at an 18-month low of 2.2 per cent). Retail inflation also happens to be the committee’s anchor target and if Das and team decide to spur growth, they might as well deliver a 25-50 basis point repo cut in February, April or June. But such a move could be interpreted as RBI, under Das, unduly caving into the government, which last week resorted to pump-priming the economy using the Interim Budget tool. 

A reduction in cost of borrowing could spur household consumption and corporate credit growth, which remained in the dumps. But then, the MPC also has to factor in external factors like currency fluctuations, global crude prices, trade war outcomes and global economic growth before taking the foot off the policy pedal. 

