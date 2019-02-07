Home Business

Trade will occur if trade price within trade execution range: NSE

From February 11, the stock exchange will amend trade execution range for currency futures and options contract.

Published: 07th February 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange, NSE

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Stock Exchange will revise the trade execution range for currency futures and options contract from February 11.

In a circular on Wednesday, the exchange said orders shall be matched and trades should take place only if the trade price is within the trade execution range based on the reference price of the contract. The reference price for each contract would be computed on the basis of various parameters.

Among others, for contracts that have traded in the last one minute, the reference price would be revised throughout the day on a rolling basis at one-minute intervals. The changes would be effective from February 11, the circular said.

