A guide to the digital customer journey era

By Sponsored Post

The marketing world has gone through so much upheaval in the last few decades. Traditionally marketing was much more simplified than it is today. An organization would start off with a product, make a catchy radio or TV ad that would target a specified customer persona then await purchases in their brick and mortar stores.

Today the tide has changed. A seller targeting traditional rigid customer personas cannot survive the online market. The age of assumption driven and rigid marketing is gone. Be gone old and dusty inflexible marketing, welcome to the e-commerce age.

It is the age of the customer; one empowered with so much information that each individual’s needs stands out from the crowd.The only way to this customer’s pocket is through a personalized digital customer journey.

The whole online market is on a digital customer journey

Did you know that over 10.1% of all global retail sales are e-commerce driven? An average household today has at least five internet-enabled gadgets with a multitude of brand-customer interaction points.

Research shows that for example there has been a 54% growthin the shopping apps arena and that 80% of all buying processed will be void of human interaction by the year 2020.

As the customers have become more enlightened, their expectations and needs have increased. Their patience though has taken a nosedive. Your unsatisfied customers will quickly move on from your e-commerce platform togreener pastures in search of the ultimate purchase experience.

Understanding the digital customer journey has, therefore, become pivotal in ensuring that customers experience the perfect atmosphere to keep on purchasing.A digital customer journey maps out your buyers' interactions with your products, from their point of view. An optimized customer journey will increase revenue while reducing an organization's costs.

According to McKinsey, today's customer will not access a digital platform just to make a purchase. Their purchase decisions are centered around the experience; buying into an idea. It is for this reason that you need to shift your marketing ideas away from the campaign driven notions of old, to the new people driven engagement.

Researchactually shows that those companies that have adopted a holistic people driven engagement to optimize the onlinecustomer’s journey have outperformed those that do not do so.

How to optimize your platform's digital customerexperience

Begin with employing analytics and segmentation tools to capture, process your customers' behavior as well as their preferences. With these tools, you can organize this data into a less complicated form and build with it an actionable strategy.

With the knowledge of who your customer is (demographics), it is time to figure out what their motivations are through the use of a customer journey map. This will explain your customers’ navigation practices as well as their actions on your platform; from awareness of your product to the post-purchase of it.

With the information you have, build a fantastic customer journey around the journey maps you have created, optimizing your content.

Remember to keep on reviewing your customer’s journey to keep eliminating all barriers, weak points or flaws to the fantastic customer experience your sellers expect on your platform.