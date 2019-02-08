CBDT chief Sushil Chandra says more relief on way for start-ups on angel tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There’s more relief on way for start-ups as the income-tax department will soon decide on the kind of start-ups that can be exempted from angel tax.

“Very shortly, we will find out a solution on the basis of the suggestions we have received. We will have to decide which start-ups are real start-ups and how they can be exempted from Section 56(2) of Income Tax Act,” Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Sushil Chandra said. He was speaking at an event organised by Assocham.

Last week, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with tax officials, met start-up industry representatives to hear their suggestions.The meeting comes after various start-ups raised concerns on notices sent to them under Section 56(2) of the I-T Act to pay taxes on angel funds.

The section states that the amount raised by a start-up in excess of its fair market value would be deemed as income from other sources and would be taxed at 30 per cent.

According to sources, the exemption is being mulled for angel investors who are co-investing with venture capitalists.Last month, the government had eased the procedure for seeking income-tax exemption by start-ups on investments from angel funds and prescribed a 45-day deadline for a decision on such applications.

The new procedure says that to seek exemption, a start-up should apply with all documents to DPIIT. The application of the recognised start-up shall then be moved to CBDT. A start-up recognised by DPIIT would be eligible to seek exemption, subject to certain conditions.

Start-ups will now have to provide account details and return of income for last three years. Similarly, investors would also have to give their net worth details and return of income.