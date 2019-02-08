Home Business

Interim budget was not made with respect to upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal

The interim Finance Minister said that the Rs 6,000 per year sop to farmers was the government's duty towards them.

Published: 08th February 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.| PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the measures announced in the Interim Budget 2019 were not taken keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "The budget was not election oriented, there were 100 things on the table. Issues of need and urgency could not wait," Goyal said at a CII event.

To address the distress in the farm sector, the government in the Budget announced to provide Rs 6,000 per year to farmers in three instalments under a scheme to be fully funded by the Central government.

Defending the move, Goyal said the support for small farmers announced in the budget were not a dole but was the government's duty towards them. The finance minister said Gujarat and Maharashtra are the two states to furnish details of the farmers who would be benefited by the proposed scheme.

