Mission TISSNET: Preparation strategy to crack TISSNET

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) enjoys a position of great repute as its Masters Programmes are equivalent to the MBA Programme of any top management institute. TISSNET 2019, the entrance exam to secure a seat in the TISS, was recently conducted on January 13, 2019 with a few changes witnessed in the exam pattern and nature of questions.

General Knowledge was reported to be tough, Logical Reasoning tricky and English Proficiency section was more or less the same, but slightly different from last years’ question paper. The national entrance test TISSNET is generally followed by a Pre-Interview/Group Discussion (GD) round with a subsequent Personal Interview (PI).

TISSNET Exam Pattern contains 100 questions which are to be attempted under 100 minutes. The exam has no negative marking and is dominated by current affairs, in which one should attain mastery, if one intends to secure a seat in this prestigious institute. To ace TISSNET, a well chalked-out strategy should be followed religiously.

As mentioned earlier, TISSNET Exam is divided into three sections: English, General Awareness and Logical Reasoning. It is unique in nature as it is an amalgamation of concepts, world affairs and logical ability.

Mathematics and English are concept -driven and require one to be thorough with the basic fundamentals so as to develop a certain competence in problem-solving. Logical Reasoning and English again are practice intensive and require enough practice so that the candidate becomes comfortable with the said sections. General Awareness demands a candidate to go bullish on the static and current affairs.

Thrust areas for GK, LR, English and how to tackle them

For General Knowledge, one core challenge posed to the test taker is the vastness of the section. However, with a convergent and diverse approach, one can cover it in its entirety.. Current Affairs, History, Geography, Sociology, Economic Policies and significant political events will be enough for a candidate to develop a decent aptitude for GK. If the candidate is in the habit of reading newspapers regularly, he/she can manage a good score in this section fairly easily. Reading NCERT books from classes 6-10 would also help, besides referring books on Polity by M Lakshmikanth and PM Bakshi.

To tackle Mathematics successfully, one should master sections like Arithmetic, Mensuration, Geometry, Algebra and Modern Math. As per the previous years TISSNET exam paper, basic Geometry, Set concepts and Algebra found place in the question paper. Time, Speed and Distance, Ratio & Proportions, Number Theory and Equations. Relationship question, Identifying patterns are some areas frequently finding coverage in the TISSNET Exam.

In English Proficiency, mastering Reading Comprehensions (RCs) is a must since it is the highlight of the English section. Word analogy, synonyms, antonyms, vocabulary and rearranging sentences are also areas which if prepared well can get one to score exponentially high in this section.

Ace TISSNET with online coaching

Now, just in case, you need some extra guidance apart from the aforementioned resources, or are simply confused and not able to make any headway with your preparation, you can join a coaching centre for the same, preferably an online one because they are affordable, provide good lectures, adequate study material and help save your time and energy which would otherwise be wasted in commuting for hours. The key here to choose a good online coaching which would provide high quality lectures, supportive faculty, doubt classes, Mock and Practice Tests.

