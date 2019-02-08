RBI fines Rs 1 crore on SBI  for not monitoring use of funds to borrower

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank of India has slapped Rs 1 crore penalty on the country's largest lender for violating norms.

RBI "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.