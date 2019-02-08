Home Business

RBI hits grassroots to gauge inflation better

The truth is, MPC has been repeatedly revising its own estimates downwards, while actual monthly inflation is printing way off the mark.

Published: 08th February 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bak of India

Reserve Bak of India (File | PTI)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI’s monetary policy framework is in its salad days, and wants to get a first-hand picture of food prices. So last year, it embarked on “grassroots work, relying on regional staff and local mandis”, perhaps a first in its history, instead of living at the mercy of CSO estimates, which come once in 12 months.Food accounts for 46 per cent of the retail inflation basket and getting it right is job half-done.

The two-year-old Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is often criticised for missing inflation estimates, which Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said was “cherry-picking data to say it (RBI’s inflation modelling) isn’t working”.

The truth is, MPC has been repeatedly revising its own estimates downwards, while actual monthly inflation is printing way off the mark. In fact, on Thursday, it once again revised retail inflation estimates down to 2.8 per cent for Q4FY19.

Admitting that RBI takes such criticism seriously and introspects, Acharya said, “Headline inflation last year averaged almost exactly at 4 per cent, so while you may have issues with specific level of projections, there have been errors on the other side.”

Starting 2018, Acharya said, RBI started specific sub-groups of modelling teams to focus on individual food items from regional offices and mandi arrivals, to get a sense of what the CSO number might look like. He, however, reasoned that the relative errors RBI makes (in food inflation) wasn’t quite out of line like other economies, where food is a bigger component.

Markets will certainly be grateful for Acharya’s candour with regards to food prices, but it’s the non-food items or core inflation that is living in a parallel universe. Comprising household goods, health, transport and communication services, core basket accounts for 28 per cent of retail inflation and has been erratic to say the least in 2018, hovering between 5 and 6 per cent. Last December, it stood at 6.45 per cent, way above the MPC’s 4 per cent target. This, coupled with volatile fuel prices, the fear-mongering about price rise appears real, though headline inflation at around 2 per cent for five consecutive months belies realities of price fall.

Experts say rising core inflation isn’t driven by demand, but partly due to low base and rising input prices, and that nothing stops it from doing a repeat in 2019, which is to say, core inflation could be sticky and pinch pockets even if retail inflation remains gentle.

Lastly, accurate inflation estimates help policymakers deliver the right dose of rates to either goose the economy or prevent it from heating up, but in the absence of appropriate core prices, the real benefit may remain unrealised.

Missing targets

The two-year-old MPC is often criticised for missing inflation estimates. The truth is, MPC has been repeatedly revising its own estimates downwards, while actual monthly inflation is printing way off the mark. On Thursday, it again revised retail inflation estimates down to 2.8% for Q4FY19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp