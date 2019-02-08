Home Business

RBI may increase rates by 25 bps in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020

According to reports, the central bank may shift back to tighten the interest as there are fears of food inflation due to increased US Fed rates in the second half of 2019.

Published: 08th February 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With growth improving in the second half of 2019 and pick-up in food inflation, RBI may have to shift back to tightening mode, says a report. RBI may increase rates by 25 basis points each in Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2020, Goldman Sachs said in a research report.

It expects some pick-up in food inflation over the course of this year, as favourable base effects begin to wane and some momentum builds, as indicated by the most recent print on both consumer and wholesale prices, and given the weak winter crop so far, which could hit the markets around March-April. "Going forward, as growth picks up, particularly in the second half of 2019, and if the US Fed increases rates, and food inflation begins to pick up, the pressure on the RBI to shift back to tightening mode is likely to build," the research report said.

ALSO READ: Why the RBI's rate cut is justified

In the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review, RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis point to 6.25 percent and changed the policy stance from 'calibrated tightening' to 'neutral'.

The central bank also cut its estimates on headline inflation and expects the number to come at 2.8 percent in March quarter, 3.2-3.4 percent in the first half of next fiscal and 3.9 percent in third quarter of FY20. Goldman Sachs sees headline CPI inflation at 3.6 per cent for FY19 and 4.2 per cent in FY20.

ALSO READ: Forex reserves have increased to USD 400.24 billion from USD 2.06 billion

The report said it does not expect the RBI to change policy rates in Q2 or Q3 of 2019. "We expect RBI to evaluate the effect of its past rate actions, as well as assess any potential changes to other macroeconomic policies following the general election," the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI repo cut RBI interest rate increase RBi report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp