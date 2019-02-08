Home Business

Softbank invests Rs 2,800 crore in Indiabulls Housing Finance's associate OakNorth

OakNorth was seeded by Indiabulls Housing in October 2015 with Rs 650 crore to own a 40 per cent controlling stake in the bank.

Published: 08th February 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Housing Finance Friday said Japan's Softbank is investing Rs 2,800 crore of equity capital in its associate OakNorth, a commercial bank in the UK.

"With this investment, the total equity capital in the bank will be Rs 7,000 crore," Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance said OakNorth is the fastest growing new bank in Europe, leveraging technology tools for fast and efficient disbursals to the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector. The bank has no physical branches.

"The current loan book of OakNorth is Rs 21,390 crore and the bank has no delinquencies as on date," the company added.

Last year, Indiabulls sold a part of its holding to the government of Singapore for Rs 900 crore.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were trading 4.98 per cent lower at Rs 620.25 apiece on BSE.

