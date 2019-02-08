Home Business

Stock futures contracts to have dynamic price band to curb incorrect entries: NSE

As there is no fixed price band for stock futures contracts, the dynamic price band will be kept at a certain percentage of the base price according to the exchange.

Published: 08th February 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Stock Exchange on Friday said it will introduce a dynamic price band for futures contracts in order to prevent erroneous order entries.

There is no fixed price band applicable for stock futures contracts. "However, in order to prevent erroneous order entry, a dynamic price band for futures contract shall be kept at a certain percentage of the base price as defined by the exchange from time to time," the bourse said in a circular.

The dynamic price band will be relaxed by 5 percent in case of a market trend in either direction. In a separate circular, the bourse said there would also be operating ranges for no price band securities. "There is no price band in respect of securities, for which derivative products are available. However, in order to prevent members from entering orders at non-genuine prices in such securities based on pre-trade risk control guidelines, the exchange has set the dummy circuit (dynamic price bands) filter (operating range) at 10 per cent," it said.

TAGS
NSE National Stock Exchange NSE stock futures contracts NSE dynamic price contracts

