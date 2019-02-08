Home Business

Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover woes come home to roost

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors’ overseas woes have finally come home to roost, and how! The home-grown automaker recorded its biggest ever quarterly loss for the December quarter at Rs 26,960 crore after dealing itself a whopping Rs 27,838 crore non-cash write-off for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The staggering loss comes even as its domestic business seems to have achieved a turnaround, with standalone profits nearly tripling from Rs 211.59 crore for the same period of last year to Rs 617.62 crore.

Jaguar Land Rover, which Tata Motors bought in 2008, contributes over 70 per cent to Tata Motors’ total revenue and has been a major cash generator over the years. However, the British carmaker has fallen on very hard times since, with its global sales falling for six straight months in the second half of 2018.

JLR now finds itself in a precarious position and faces a double whammy -- poor sales in China, which has been its growth engine so far, and prospects of large scale disruption in the event of a hard brexit.

The converging storm seems to have forced the firm to take the surprise move to take the one-time asset impairment in an effort to reduce depreciation and amortisation costs, as noted by chief financial officer P B Balaji in a post-earnings conference call.

“Given the muted demand scenario and the associated impact on the financials, JLR has concluded that the carrying value of capitalised investments should be adjusted down, resulting in a non-cash 3.1 billion pound (Rs 27,838 crore) pre-tax exceptional charge and an overall pre-tax loss of 3.4 billion pound for the quarter,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company believes that this will help it scrape through to a break-even in the current financial year and help it counter the challenges facing it.

“This accounting adjustment is consistent with the other decisive actions that we must take as part of our ‘Charge’ and Accelerate transformation programmes to create an efficient and resilient business, enabling JLR to counter the multiple economic, geopolitical, technological and regulatory headwinds. We are taking the right decisions now to prepare the company for the new technologies and strong product offensive for the future,” JLR’s chief executive Ralf Speth said.

