Anil Ambani group suspects foul play in share sales

L&T Finance clarified that the sale of shares was as per the contract and repeated notices despite which the defaults continued.

Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  After a crash in share prices of group companies, especially after the announcement by Reliance Communications about seeking debt resolution under the NCLT process triggered a sell-off in other group stocks, the group alleged foul play by certain lenders. In a statement issued on Friday, it accused L&T Finance and Edelweiss Group of causing a steep fall in share value by selling shares in the open market, terming it “illegal” and “motivated”. 

L&T Finance, Edelweiss Group and a few other NBFCs invoked the pledge of listed shares of Reliance Group and made open market sales to the tune of Rs 400 crore from February 4 to 7, it said. This, it said, precipitated a fall of Rs 13,000 crore, an erosion of 55 per cent in the market capitalisation of the Reliance Group over just four days, the statement said. “The purported exercise of rights to enforce the security is illegal and excessive, and against the process and requirements of the respective borrowings’ documentation,” it said.

However, L&T Finance clarified that the sale of shares was as per the contract and repeated notices despite which the defaults continued. “As per loan and pledge agreements, borrower did not cure various events of defaults, including providing margin for shortfall in the stipulated security cover,” L&T Finance said.

A Bloomberg report said a total of 550 crore shares in four companies, Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., and Reliance Capital Ltd, were sold by lenders, leading to a 3 to 8 per cent fall in promoter stakes in these firms.

The move to seek resolution through the NCLT process is not the liquidation process of Reliance Communications, and group companies Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, as well as their subsidiaries, are performing satisfactorily on all operating parameters, and there is no change whatsoever in any aspect as compared to the position prevailing prior to these sales, the statement said.

Anil Ambani

