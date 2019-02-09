Bengal Global Business Summit: State bags investment proposals worth Rs 2.8l crore

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The high-octane Bengal Global Business Summit, hosted by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, concluded on Friday with the state bagging investment proposals worth a whopping Rs 2.84 lakh crore. With these investment proposals, 8-10 lakh more jobs will be created in the state, assured Banerjee.

“Till now we have signed 86 MoUs and received investment offers of about Rs 2,84,288 crore, compared to about Rs 2.20 lakh crore of investment offers received last year. This proves the credibility, accountability and sincerity of the participants,” the chief minister said while addressing a session at the fifth edition of the annual business conclave.

The industry heavyweights who attended the two-day summit said that the state had the potential to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2032 and endorsed the bright prospects of its industrial future.

The inaugural day saw multi-crore investment proposals, while the second primarily focussed on sectoral sessions along plenary sessions and B2B and G2B meetings.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the biggest investment proposal, with a `10,000 crore kitty for expansion of his company’s 4G network, followed by Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group, ITC, DP World, Coca Cola, Luxmi Group, Karan Adani, among others. The state government also signed pacts with delegates from Italy, Germany and South Korea.