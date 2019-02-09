Home Business

Borrowers likely to benefit from RBI’s rate cut

Banks offer differential interest rates on bulk deposits, which currently account for about 20 per cent of the total time deposits.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bak of India (RBI)

Reserve Bak of India (File | PTI)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, besides the 25 bps repo rate cut, the RBI also relaxed bulk deposits criteria to Rs 2 crore from the current Rs 1 crore. The seemingly innocuous move is part good and part bad and offers a clue as to whether banks will cut rates this month or sit tight until another 25 bps policy rate cut to move the needle. First. the good bit.

The change in the criteria of bulk deposits, which was fixed in 2013, reclassifies existing bulk deposits worth Rs 1 lakh crore with banks as retail deposits, and allows more operational freedom to banks to raise funds, which is essential as currently deposits growth at 8-9 per cent is trailing bank credit growth, which is sprinting at 13-14 per cent. 

“As bulk deposits are sensitive deposits, the reduction in their share will help banks to have better asset liability management and price discovery,” said Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor, SBI Research. 

Banks offer differential (read higher) interest rates on bulk deposits, which currently account for about 20 per cent of the total time deposits. With the ceiling raised to Rs 2 crore and above, interest rates will be lowered for new and existing deposits, and subsequently interest payments on deposits will fall. Rates are often lower on deposits used to lend to borrowers at higher interest, and the difference between the interest earned and interest paid is the banks’ profit.

The change in bulk deposits classification gives room for banks to raise money at lower cost (and earn higher profit), but it could result in lower deposits growth. “The revision of definition to single rupee deposits will reduce the ability of banks to offer differential interest rates on deposits higher than Rs 1 crore but lower than Rs 2 crore. This can affect their deposit mobilization,” said Karthik Srinivasan, senior VP and group head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp