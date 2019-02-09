Home Business

Group of Ministers in favour of 5 per cent GST for property under construction

The GoM under the GST Council favoured lowering GST on under-construction residential properties to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent currently.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Group of Ministers under the GST Council on Friday favoured lowering GST on under-construction residential properties to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent currently. The panel is going to submit its final report in the two or three days.

The government had set up a Group of Ministers, under Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, last month to analyse tax rates and issues and challenges being faced by the real estate sector under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which had its first meeting on Friday. The GoM also favoured slashing GST on affordable housing from 8 per cent to 3 per cent.

Speaking in Mumbai, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said while it was for the GST Council to decide the rates, the recommendation was to reduce the rates without input credit so that taxpayers are not harassed while claiming the input tax credit in a sector like real estate, Currently, GST is levied at 12 per cent with Input tax credit on payments made for under-construction property or ready-to-move-in flats where the completion certificate has not been issued at the time of sale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Group of Ministers GST Council Goods and Services Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp