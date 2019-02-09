Lenders dump Anil Ambani group after $1.8 billion of value wiped out
Creditors sold Rs 5.5 billion worth shares in Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd. and Reliance Capital Ltd.
By Bloomberg
Lenders dumped shares of Anil Ambani companies after the value of the collateral plummeted following a selloff that wiped 126 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) off the group’s market value this month, adding to the litany of woes plaguing the Indian billionaire.