Mahindra and Mahindra Q3 profit slips 11.44 per cent

Vehicle sales during the third quarter stood at 1,33,508 units, against 1,21,786 units a year ago, registering a growth of 10 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported 11.44 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 1,076.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, against Rs 1,215.89 crore profit it reported during the same quarter in FY 2017-18.

The total income of the utility major rose by 14.86 per cent to Rs 13,411.29 crore compared to Rs 11,676.05 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,690 crore in the third quarter of FY19, while operating margin fell to 13.2 per cent from 14.7 per cent in the in Q3FY18.

“Global expansion has weakened and risks to global growth have tilted to the downside. Escalation of trade tensions beyond those already anticipated and tightening of financial conditions are a key source of risk to the outlook. We must also remain watchful of potential triggers including a ‘no-deal’ Brexit and a greater-than-envisaged slowdown in China,” M&M said.

Vehicle sales during the third quarter stood at 1,33,508 units, against 1,21,786 units a year ago, registering a growth of 10 per cent, the company said. Passenger vehicle sales for the festive season did not match the industry expectations, primarily due to softening of urban demand.

