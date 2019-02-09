Passenger vehicle sales fell 1.87  per cent in January, exports also decline

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers continue to reduce inventory levels at dealer showrooms following tepid festive season sales, domestic PV sales declined to 280,125 units last month, down 1.87 per cent from 285,467 units in January 2018, according to Siam.

Within the PV segment, utility vehicles posted a fall of 3.57 per cent at 82,772 units as compared to 85,840 units the same month a year ago, while car sales declined 2.65 per cent to 1,79,389 units as compared to 1,84,264 units in January 2018.

SIAM Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said retail sales were better than wholesale sales in January.

Export of PVs in January declined 17.20 per cent to 46,885 units in January.

Sales of two-wheelers, significantly impacted by a near-threefold hike in insurance premium cost, were down 5.18 per cent to 15,97,572 units, compared to 16,84,761 units in the year-ago month.

While scooters saw a massive decline of 10.21 per cent at 497,169 units from 553,695 units in the year-ago month, motorcycle sales declined 2.55 per cent to 10,27,810 units.

The commercial vehicle segment posted positive domestic sales growth of 2.21 per cent at 87,591 units in the first month of 2019. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 4.68 per cent to 20,19,331 units from 21,18,465 units in January 2018.