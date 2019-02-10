Home Business

ADAG firms to take legal recourse over sale of pledged shares

Reliance Capital said its over 7 lakh shareholders, Reliance Power’s 31.75 lakh investors, and Reliance Infrasture’s 8 lakh shareholders were affected by the action of the two lenders.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) called it “illegal” and “motivated” the action by lenders to sell the pledged shares, leading to erosion of its market capitalisation and loss to investors at large, the boards of three ADAG companies met on Saturday and decided to take legal recourse.

In separate regulatory filings with the stock exchanges, Reliace Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power said that their respective boards met on Saturday to review events of the last week, and “recommended and approved that the company take all appropriate legal steps to protect and enhance the value of all its stakeholders”.

Larsen & Toubro Finance and Edelweiss Group, who were accused of having taken unwarranted action of selling shares in the open market, however, refuted the charge, maintaining that they had followed contract terms.

Reliance Capital said its over 7 lakh shareholders, Reliance Power’s 31.75 lakh investors, and Reliance Infrasture’s 8 lakh shareholders were affected by the action of the two lenders. Reliance Power separately said its board also reviewed the events leading to a sharp fall in market capitalisation (around `13,000 crore) and destruction of wealth due to “illegal, motivated and unwarranted actions of L&T Finance Limited and Edelweiss Group impacting its over 3.1.75 lakh shareholders”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp