Prasar Bharti gets a shot in the arm from Cabinet

By Express News Service

National broadcaster Prasar Bharti received a shot in the arm this week with the Union Cabinet approving a Rs 1,054.52 crore Broadcasting Infrastructure scheme. Called the ‘Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development’ scheme, it will receive the specified outlay over three years and focus on both existing schemes and improving network infrastructure at Doordarshan and All India Radio.

In addition, 1,50,000 DTH sets have been approved for distribution in different states in the country. The Cabinet also approved the launch of DD ArunPrabha Channel from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, out of Rs 1,054.52 crore, an amount of Rs 435.04 crore has been approved for the continuing schemes of All India Radio, while an amount of Rs 619.48 crore approved for the schemes of Doordarshan.

Provisions have also been made for modernisation of existing equipment and facilities in studios which are essential to sustain the ongoing activities and also for High Definition Television (HDTV) transmitters at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The scheme will also set up Digital Terrestrial Transmitters (DTTs) at 19 locations and digitise studios at 39 locations. The cabinet has also approved DSNG (Digital Satellite News Gathering) Vans at 15 locations and upgradation of earth stations at 12 locations.

For AIR, the scheme provides for expanding FM coverage at 206 locations, and studio digitalisation at 127 places. The government claims that the FM expansion will benefit 13 per cent more people by enabling them to listen to AIR programmes.

Besides these measures, 10 KW FM transmitters are also to be set up along the Indo-Nepal border and the Jammu and Kashmir border, significantly improving radio and TV coverage along border areas.

Other features

Distribution of around 1,50,000 DTH sets across different states
Launch of DD ArunPrabha Channel from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
Provisions for modernisation of existing equipment and facilities in studios
Provisions for High Definition Television (HDTV) transmitters at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata
Setting up of Digital Terrestrial Transmitters at 19 locations; digitisation of studios at 39 locations; Digital Satellite News Gathering vans at 15 locations and upgradation of earth stations at 12 locations

