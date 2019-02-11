Home Business

Reliance Insurance removes Edelweiss as merchant banker in fresh IPO papers

The company, which is a part of crisis-hit Reliance Group, has filed fresh papers to float an initial share-sale after the regulatory approval for its IPO lapsed in November.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance General Insurance, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, has filed fresh papers with the SEBI to float an initial share-sale after the regulatory approval for its IPO lapsed in November, market sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore, besides, an offer of sale of 79,489,821 shares by Reliance Capital. Besides, the company has removed Edelweiss as one of the lead merchant bankers to manage its initial public offer (IPO), they added.

The removal comes following the the Reliance Group accusing Edelweiss Group entities of "illegal" and "motivated" actions in invoking the pledged shares of the group's three listed firms and selling them in the open market causing a steep fall in share values.

Further, it has appointed CLSA India and IndusInd Bank replacing UBS investment company and IDBI Capital. Also, it has roped in Yes Securities. Other merchant bankers - Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Credit Suisse Securities, Haitong Securities - will continue to be associated with the company's IPO.

The firm had earlier filed its draft papers in October 2017 for which it received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval in November 2017. The SEBI's approval for IPOs is valid for one year, which expired on November 29, 2018 in the case of Reliance General Insurance Company, according to data available with the markets watchdog.

However, the company had failed to tap primary markets as a lack of investors' appetite for the IPO, and volatile equity market conditions had forced the insurer to postpone its plans. As per the SEBI's regulations, a firm gets one year to hit the primary market after receiving approval from the markets regulator.

In case, a firm fails to do so during this period, it has to refile the prospectus with the SEBI seeking fresh clearance. Earlier, the company's IPO comprised of a fresh issue of a little over 1.67 crore shares by the company and an offer of sale of 5.03 crore shares by Reliance Capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance General Insurance Edelweiss Group Reliance Insurance fresh IPO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp