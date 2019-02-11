Home Business

Rupee rises 13 paise to 71.18 against US dollar in fifth successive gain

Though the greenback saw some good selling, the Indian currency strengthened with easing crude oil prices.

Published: 11th February 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

Representational Image (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to close at 71.18 against the US dollar on Monday on easing crude oil prices, even as the greenback strengthened vis-a-vis other major currencies. This is the fifth successive session of gain for the domestic currency, during which it has climbed 62 paise.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) on Monday, the rupee opened on a firm note at 71.24. It gained further to hit a high of 71.09 and finally settled for the day at 71.18, up 13 paise over its last close.

On Friday, the rupee had ended 14 paise higher at 71.31 against the US dollar. Easing crude price was a major factor that boosted rupee sentiments. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 61.94 per barrel, down by 0.26 per cent. "The Indian rupee appreciated for fifth straight day. INR is the best performing emerging market currency over last one week," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Forex traders attributed the US dollar movement to renewed concerns over ongoing US-China trade talks and global economic recovery. "The dollar index attracted the safe haven investment on mounting concerns over US-China trade talks and global economic recovery.

The dollar edged upwards to a new high for 2019, as the slowdown in the Euro zone showed signs of raising more political instability," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 96.73.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 843.73 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 960.04 crore Friday, provisional data showed. The 30-share barometer, BSE Sensex, settled at 36,395.03, down 151.45 points, or 0.41 per cent. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty finished 49.80 points, or 0.50 per cent, down at 10,888.80.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1621 and for rupee/euro at 80.5882. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.0216 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.71.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar USD to INR Currency rate conversion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp