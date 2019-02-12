22 IL&FS entities allowed to service debt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday allowed 22 domestic subsidiaries of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) to service their operational and financial debt obligations. The appellate tribunal also lifted moratorium on debt repayments by 133 IL&FS offshore entities. This should bring relief to many of the lenders, including mutual funds and others, whose payments were halted by even some of the solvent special purpose vehicles.

The NCLAT bench also approved appointment of retired Supreme Court judge D K Jain to supervise the resolution process of the group. Separately, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said its Accounting Research Foundation has been assigned to oversee the reopening of IL&FS books.

The lifting of moratorium on eligible entities comes months after a blanked moratorium was granted in October last year. It followed a submission by the resolution consultant, drawing up a first list of companies that are classified as Green, Amber and Red, based on the 12-month cash flow-based solvency test. Of the total 169 domestic group entities, the test was completed for 69 entities, of which 22 are classified Green, 10 as Amber and 38 Red.

NCLAT allowed the 22 Green entities to continue to meet all their payment obligations, both financial and operational, as indicated by the affidavit. On the prayer to let the Amber (which can meet only operational payment obligations and payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors) and Red ones (which cannot meet payment obligations of even senior secured financial creditors) to continue as “going concern”, the tribunal directed them to make necessary payments without lifting the moratorium.

The list under Amber category includes Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, East Hyderabad Expressway, Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway, ITNL Road Infrastructure, Jharkhand Road Projects and IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company.

Significant is the Red list are the holding company IL&FS, IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure & Services Ltd and listed companies IL&FS Transportation Networks, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company. Gurgaon Rapid Metro Rail project, which was taken over by DMRC last week, also figures in the Red list, as also a few highway projects. Some of the prestigious government projects, such as the gas pipeline projects under Urja Ganga and the Zoji La Tunnel project, have already been cancelled. The crisis-hit IL&FS has put around Rs 15,000 crore worth high-profile infrastructure projects under jeopardy.