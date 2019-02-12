Home Business

Analjit Singh to chair Max India, Max Life

Published: 12th February 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Max Group, which has significant presence in healthcare, insurance and allied businesses, on Monday said that its founder and chairman emeritus Analjit Singh will take over as chairman of Max India and Max Life, currently held by Rahul Khosla.

“Rahul will also demit his role as chairman, Max Healthcare, once regulatory approvals for the transaction with KKR-Radiant are received. This position will then be filled by KKR Radiant,” Max India said.
Khosla, who is also the group president, would be moving to a non-executive role as group advisor from April 1, 2019.

In addition, Mohit Talwar, who has been with the Group since November 2007, will be elevated to the position of Group vice-chairman with effect from April 1, 2019, Max India said.

