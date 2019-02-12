Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on Tata Sky set-top box seizure plea

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea by direct broadcast satellite television provider Tata Sky challenging seizure of its set-top box (STB) packages for not declaring the maximum retail price on them.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs seeking its stand on the petition that has also challenged the constitutional validity of a rule which makes it mandatory to declare MRP on STB packages.

The court directed the ministry to indicate its stand on the issue by March 1, the next date of hearing.

Besides seeking the setting aside of the seizure report of January 17, the Tata Sky also requested the Rule 4 of the Legal Metrology Rules, which makes declaring of MRP on STB packages mandatory, be quashed. It also sought quashing of an August 9, 2018 circular by which the rule was made applicable to STBs.

The company, represented by senior advocate P Chidambaram, has contended it was not required to declare MRP on STB packages as it falls under the definition of 'industrial consumer' as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011.

It also said that since the packages were not for sale, there was no need to indicate the MRP on them.