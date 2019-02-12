Home Business

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on Tata Sky set-top box seizure plea

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs was notified on the petition that has also challenged the constitutional validity of a rule which makes it mandatory to declare MRP on set-top box (STB) packages.

Published: 12th February 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Sky

A Tata Sky set-top box (Photo| Tata Sky website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea by direct broadcast satellite television provider Tata Sky challenging seizure of its set-top box (STB) packages for not declaring the maximum retail price on them.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs seeking its stand on the petition that has also challenged the constitutional validity of a rule which makes it mandatory to declare MRP on STB packages.

The court directed the ministry to indicate its stand on the issue by March 1, the next date of hearing.

ALSO READ| TRAI issues notice to Tata Sky over new tariff framework

Besides seeking the setting aside of the seizure report of January 17, the Tata Sky also requested the Rule 4 of the Legal Metrology Rules, which makes declaring of MRP on STB packages mandatory, be quashed. It also sought quashing of an August 9, 2018 circular by which the rule was made applicable to STBs.

The company, represented by senior advocate P Chidambaram, has contended it was not required to declare MRP on STB packages as it falls under the definition of 'industrial consumer' as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011.

It also said that since the packages were not for sale, there was no need to indicate the MRP on them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Sky Tata Sky set top box Delhi High Court Ministry of Consumer Affairs Tata Sky package MRP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp