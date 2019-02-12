Home Business

Home Ministry gave security clearance to 6,200 proposals including 134 FDI plans in last 2 years

According to MoS(Home), the ministry also disposed of more than 4,600 security clearance requests with an average processing time of about 71 days for such clearances in 2018.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Home Ministry Office

Home Ministry Office (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has given security clearance to more than 6,200 proposals, including 134 foreign direct investment plans, in the past two years in critical sectors such as defence, civil aviation and telecom, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir informed the Lower House that in the past two years, the ministry gave security clearance to more than 1,600 proposals in critical sectors like defence, arms and ammunition, explosives, telecommunications, information and broadcasting, civil aviation, currency, shipping, etc. "The ministry also disposed of more than 4,600 security clearance requests including 134 of foreign direct investment in government approval route requiring a security clearance. Average processing time for such clearance was about 71 days in 2018," he said in a written reply to a question.

Ahir said as per information provided by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and the Reserve Bank of India, the FDI through automatic route is under general permission and can be received without any approval, in compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or issue of security by a person resident outside India) Regulation, 2017. "No information is available about the number of proposals received for FDI under the automatic route. Therefore, information related to the percentage in terms of the number of FDI proposals coming through the automatic route is not available," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Home Ministry Home Ministry clearance Home Ministry FDI clearance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp