India keen to tie with other nations for innovative communications solutions: Suresh Prabhu

The Commerce and Industry Minister felt that while communications technology is "all-pervasive", it had brought people on the same platform on a real-time basis.

Published: 12th February 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India, with its stellar track record in building affordable and innovative technologies, would be keen to partner with nations looking for scalable and low-cost communications solutions, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday.

Terming communications technology as "all-pervasive", the minister said that it had brought people on the same platform on a real-time basis. "These are interesting times, but also challenging because the change is profound and the speed of change is dramatic," Prabhu said, speaking at India Telecom 2019 Expo organised by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC). The minister said that India is looking to build partnerships that are mutually beneficial.

India is next only to China in consumer base in communications, he said, adding that the country offers a great advantage in terms of low cost and high tech manufacturing, and is known for scalability, precision and technology prowess, and "we extend our hand of friendship to developing countries". Indian entrepreneurs have built a new class of products and solutions, and the government will extend all possible support to foster growth and innovation, he added.

Suresh Prabhu Indian innovative communications India Telecom 2019 Expo Indian international communications tieup

