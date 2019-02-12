Home Business

Lack of water forces DDA to cut down scale of new housing scheme to 10,000 flats

According to sources, the DJB refused to provide water connections to the majority of the flats in Vasant Kunj, and the DDA had to remove this area from the final list.

Published: 12th February 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The lack of water is becoming a big issue for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with the agency being forced to scale down the number of planned new dwelling units to half after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said it could not ensure water supply to all flats. The DDA is planning to announce a new housing scheme soon.

The inventory for this will comprise HIG (High Income Group), MIG (Middle Income Group), LIG (Low Income Group) and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats adding up to 10,000 flats in total. However officials claim that this is just half of the initial plan to build 21,000 dwelling units.

“Initially, the plan was to announce nearly 21,000 ready-to-move-in flats. However, water supply is a big hurdle. Delhi Jal Board expressed its inability to provide water connection in all 21,000 flats and after contemplating all pros and cons, the DDA decided to reduce the scheme to 10,000 flats only,” an official at DDA told this publication.

According to sources, the DJB refused to provide water connections to the majority of the flats in Vasant Kunj, and the DDA had to remove this area from the final list. Now, the housing units will come up in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur. Sources add that the scheme is likely to be announced by the end of this month or March first week.

This time, the DDA also is tweaking the size of the flats. The last time the DDA had launched such a scheme, many buyers had dumped the class as the flats were much smaller than publicised, with some home buyers even moving the courts against the DDA.

Sources added that the draw will only be open to buyers who have no dwelling units on ‘leasehold or freehold basis’ in Delhi, New Delhi or Delhi Cantonment.

water Delhi

