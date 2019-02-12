Punjab Budget Session started on stormy note

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The agrarian distress deepens in the state the budget session of Punjab began on

a stormy note on Tuesday, as opposition SAD-BJP alliance joined farmers to protest against Congress Government.

Amid walkouts and protests from the opposition, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in his speech blamed the state’s current financial crisis on the previous SAD-BJP Government.

Kicking off the third Budget Session of the fifteenth Vidhan Badnore asserted that action against those who registered false cases during the previous regime was continuing as per the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and it shall be taken to its logical conclusion.

The government believed in fair and equitable treatment to all and has ensured that no false cases, as done in the previous regime, were registered against anyone, he said.

Likewise, said Badnore, the government was committed to pursuing the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry headed by Justice Ranjit Singh, who probed the cases of sacrilege in the state in the year 2015-16, and these will be taken to their logical conclusion, allowing the law to take its full course.

The government, he pointed out, had set up a SIT, as recommended by the house in its earlier session, and the same was expected to complete its task soon.

Earlier he said," the government is facing severe financial constraints because of financial imprudence of the previous government. They spent public money recklessly without caring for possible revenue receipts of the state.

"They had left the state with an outstanding liability of Rs 13,039 crore in March 2017. The state has slipped down the ladder in its ranking in per capita income from third in 2008-2009 to tenth in 2016-2017.’’

On this the opposition SAD-BJP alliance erupted in protest.

Meanwhile, families of indebted farmers who killed themselves marched to the assembly demanding that the state government fulfill its election promises of debt waiver.

