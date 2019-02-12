Home Business

Punjab Budget Session started on stormy note

Amid walkouts and protests from the opposition, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in his speech blamed the state’s current financial crisis on the previous SAD-BJP Government.

Published: 12th February 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Assembly, Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh addresses the House. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The agrarian distress deepens in the state the budget session of Punjab began on
a stormy note on Tuesday, as opposition SAD-BJP alliance joined farmers to protest against Congress Government.

Amid walkouts and protests from the opposition, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in his speech blamed the state’s current financial crisis on the previous SAD-BJP Government.

Kicking off the third Budget Session of the fifteenth Vidhan Badnore asserted that action against those who registered false cases during the previous regime was continuing as per the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and it shall be taken to its logical conclusion.

The government believed in fair and equitable treatment to all and has ensured that no false cases, as done in the previous regime, were registered against anyone, he said.

Likewise, said Badnore, the government was committed to pursuing the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry headed by Justice Ranjit Singh, who probed the cases of sacrilege in the state in the year 2015-16, and these will be taken to their logical conclusion, allowing the law to take its full course.

The government, he pointed out, had set up a SIT, as recommended by the house in its earlier session, and the same was expected to complete its task soon.

Earlier he said," the government is facing severe financial constraints because of financial imprudence of the previous government. They spent public money recklessly without caring for possible revenue receipts of the state.

"They had left the state with an outstanding liability of Rs 13,039 crore in March 2017. The state has slipped down the ladder in its ranking in per capita income from third in 2008-2009 to tenth in 2016-2017.’’

On this the opposition SAD-BJP alliance erupted in protest.

Meanwhile, families of indebted farmers who killed themselves marched to the assembly  demanding that the state government fulfill its election promises of debt waiver.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp