Home Business

Regulatory guidelines for retirement homes soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Moneylife foundation had conducted a thorough study on various regulatory aspects of retirement homes and submitted a detailed report to the ministry.

Published: 12th February 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

By Express News Service

Retirement homes are a booming new segment in the real estate market and the government shall soon issue regulatory guidelines for such homes or townships, said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs while speaking at the 9th Anniversary of Moneylife Foundation.

Moneylife foundation had conducted a thorough study on various regulatory aspects of retirement homes and submitted a detailed report to the ministry.

“We are happy to use the Report and the process has not gone past draft and consultation. Since property matters are a state subject, soon I will be writing to CMs of all states with our guidelines,” the minister said at the function.

Prescribing minimum standards of infrastructure, service, contracts and protection in the form of supervision, swift grievance redress and empowerment of residents, was the prime recommendation of the report from the regulatory aspect. Such regulations are in place in developed countries like Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and others, said Sucheta Dalal, who is the founder trustee of the Moneylife Foundation.

It was also discussed how financial products such as reverse mortgage could be encouraged among this set of residents to give them access to cash if they begin to run out of savings, she said.

The minister meanwhile stated that the nation suffered due to rural-centric policies even while cities had been the backbone of development for a long time, adding that the current government has corrected the path.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp