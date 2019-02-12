Regulatory guidelines for retirement homes soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

Retirement homes are a booming new segment in the real estate market and the government shall soon issue regulatory guidelines for such homes or townships, said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs while speaking at the 9th Anniversary of Moneylife Foundation.

Moneylife foundation had conducted a thorough study on various regulatory aspects of retirement homes and submitted a detailed report to the ministry.

“We are happy to use the Report and the process has not gone past draft and consultation. Since property matters are a state subject, soon I will be writing to CMs of all states with our guidelines,” the minister said at the function.

Prescribing minimum standards of infrastructure, service, contracts and protection in the form of supervision, swift grievance redress and empowerment of residents, was the prime recommendation of the report from the regulatory aspect. Such regulations are in place in developed countries like Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and others, said Sucheta Dalal, who is the founder trustee of the Moneylife Foundation.

It was also discussed how financial products such as reverse mortgage could be encouraged among this set of residents to give them access to cash if they begin to run out of savings, she said.

The minister meanwhile stated that the nation suffered due to rural-centric policies even while cities had been the backbone of development for a long time, adding that the current government has corrected the path.