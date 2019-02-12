Home Business

Retail inflation declines to 2.05 percent in January on easing food prices

RBI's move to reduce key lending rate by 0.25 percent last week also helped in lowering the inflation rate.

Published: 12th February 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation

A slight easing of food prices helped lower India's retail inflation in January to 2.05 percent. (Reuters Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retail inflation continued its south sojourn, decelerating to 2.05 per cent in January 2019 from 2.19 the previous month, extending sighs of relief for India’s policymakers. A year before, retail inflation stood at 5.07 per cent in January 2018.

The declining Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is solely driven by falling food prices including fruits, vegetables and pulses, even negating the surge in core inflation, which stood at 6.04 per cent, breaching the RBI’s mandated upper tolerance band for inflation of 6 per cent. 

ALSO READ| RBI hits grassroots to gauge inflation better

Data released by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday showed that inflation in the ‘fuel and light’ category also fell to 2.2 per cent in January 2019 from 4.54 per cent in December 2018. On the other hand, stress in non-food and non-fuel items continued to inch up. Showing signs of trouble are healthcare and education inflation, which stood at an alarming 9 and 8 per cent respectively in January.  Last week, taking comfort in the broad headline inflation data, RBI not only shifted its monetary policy stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to ‘neutral’, but also reduced key policy rates by 25 basis points (bps), hoping to drive demand and spur growth. The Monetary Policy Committee further revised its inflation estimates downwards for both the current quarter and next fiscal.

While retail inflation is pegged at 2.8 per cent for the current quarter on account of favourable factors including benign monsoon, for the first half of the next fiscal, it is pegged at 3.2-3.4 per cent from 3.4-4.2 per cent. In all, provided a normal monsoon and favourable fuel prices, at least until December 2019, inflation is expected to be reigned in at 3.9 per cent, allowing room for one or two more rate cuts in the coming quarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retail inflation January inflation rate Consumer Price index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp