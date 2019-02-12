Home Business

Rupee rises by 6 paise to 71.12 against US dollar in opening trade

The rupee continued its upward trend for the sixth straight day despite good selling of the greenback by banks.

Published: 12th February 2019 11:12 AM

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise at 71.12 against the dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, maintaining its upward trend for the sixth straight day on continued selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, optimism ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) numbers for December and retail inflation for January, and the dollar weakening against some other currencies overseas, also supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

A positive opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added. The rupee opened lower at 71.21 but recovered to trade 6 paise higher at 71.12 against the dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 22.20 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 36,417.23 in early session on Tuesday.

On Monday, the rupee had ended higher by 13 paise to close at 71.18 against the dollar on easing crude oil prices, even as the greenback strengthened vis-a-vis other major currencies.

