SC adjourns hearing of contempt notice to Anil Ambani on Ericsson's plea till February 13

Ericsson India's advocate has claimed that RCom has violated apex court's two earlier orders by not paying any outstanding dues.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:30 PM

Anil Ambani

RCom Chairman Anil ambani leaves after appearing in Supreme Court in connection with a contempt petition filed by Ericsson India against him over non-payment of dues. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)

PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for tomorrow the hearing on a contempt notice issued to Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani and others on a plea filed by Ericsson India for allegedly not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore.

Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd Chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel Ltd Chairperson Chhaya Virani appeared before a bench of Justices RF Nariman and Vineet Saran in pursuance to the contempt notice issued against them.

The bench said it will continue hearing the contempt plea tomorrow due to the paucity of time and assembling of a special bench in the post-lunch session.

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was a gross violation of apex court's two earlier orders and they (RCom) have not paid any outstanding dues. The bench asked the three alleged contemnors to remain present in court tomorrow.

