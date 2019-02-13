IndiGo cancels 30 more flights as it adjusts schedules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private sector airline IndiGo’s passengers continued to be affected by flight cancellations on Tuesday, with the carrier cancelling as many as 30 flights across routes. The airline has been cancelling and juggling flights around over the last week, with disruptions starting from February 7 due to hailstorm across certain parts of North India.

The company is “slightly adjusting its flight schedule in the coming days by approximately 30 flights per day” it said, adding that this was in order to stabilise its network and operations that have been impacted”, the airline said.

Sources also say that the current spree of cancellations were due to an acute shortage of pilots in the airline. The carrier had cancelled 32 flights on Monday and around 15 and seven flights on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Tuesday’s cancelled flights were mostly from Kolkata (8 flights), Hyderabad (5), Bengaluru (4) and Chennai (4).

Meanwhile, IndiGo has said that it is repositioning crews and aircraft since its schedules have been

affected by the hailstorm last week.