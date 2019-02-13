Home Business

RBI slaps penalties on seven banks for violation of banking norms

Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank have been fined Rs 1.5 crore each, Rs 1 crore fine has been put on Andhra Bank and HDFC, IDBI and Kotak Mahindra fined Rs 20 lakhs each.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed penalties on seven lenders, including Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, for violation of various banking norms.

A penalty of Rs 1.5 crore has been imposed each on Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance with various directions issued by RBI on monitoring of end use of funds, exchange of information with other banks, classification and reporting of frauds, and on restructuring of accounts. A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on Andhra Bank for similar violations.

The Reserve Bank further said Rs 20 lakh fine each on HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance with various directions on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards.

Penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and "is not intended to pronounce" upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the central bank added.

TAGS
RBI fines Allahabad Bank HDFC Bank Bank of Maharashtra Kotak Mahindra Bank

