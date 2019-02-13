Xbox One S console review

By Sponsored Post

Microsoft’s latest launch Xbox One S has been the talk of the town not just with the kids but with adults, geeks and one definitely want to get a hold of it. But you should be sure to know what it is replacing. Xbox One is one of the best innovative and powerful consoles launched by Microsoft for gaming and entertainment. You can immerse in all the action with features as good as playing your saved games in any Xbox one, check how much data is being used by your console, move your games from Xbox 360 to Xbox one, use your phone or tab as the control, if someone else is watching TV you can play it on your Windows 10 PC, with the help of an external hard disk you can expand the storage.

Microsoft launched its perfect boxes – Xbox One X and Xbox One S. The most noticeable feature is definitely the look and the size of the console. The previous version has the consoles in black which Microsoft ditched it with the launch of One S. Console comes in a beautiful white color. Apart from that, the console is sleek and smaller than the earlier one. Lets look into the details of Xbox One S and know why this is worth your buy.

Microsoft’s new release Xbox One S is a precise and clever update and not an update actually to be true. But you cannot deny some great features either. Aesthetically it has gained points compared to Xbox One.

Here are some features to highlight:

1) Enjoy 4k video streaming on Netflix, Amazon and many more.

2) Watch movies in the best quality, detail and precision with the built-in 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

3) Give life to your games and movies with audio through Dolby Atmos and DTS X. Xbox S guarantees brilliant graphic quality if you are streaming movies, playing games or watching your favorite TV show because of its latest HDR technology.

4) Get smart and use YouTube, Spotify and other entertainment apps here.

5) Xbox S ensures has something for all ages, family and interest group.

6) Compatibility with your old accessories

7) The most interactive part about the Xbox is to connect with any rival live. It gives you a real feel of the game and competitive about winning it as well. Find your friends and family in the global gaming community.

It may not have the big graphical projection nor a major horsepower bump in technology but definitely the best blu-ray provider in the market. The designs and controllers are making the audience to move to the new version. Though Xbox did not confirm what does S stand for but we can guess as “Sleek, Slim or Stylish”. The console is 40% smaller than its predecessors and little bigger than its counterpart PS4. It is quite convenient that the power supply is integrated.

“S” can also termed as Sexy for surely all eyes will be on the Xbox with the total makeover it got. It surely will be the most attractive thing in your AV Rack. The body of the gadget has been given an eye to detail like the surface which previously was prone to scratches has been taken care of, air conditioner like grills have been replaced by subtle pinhole designs, the quality of the plastic is made better so as to avoid attract dust. One S is matte all over.

The power switch is changed to a physical button to help accidental power off or activations as against the touch button. The control pairing button and USB port is moved into the front panel as compared to the Xbox One which was hidden on the side.

With regards to the controller, Microsoft retains the shape of the previous model. The rear gets a new texture to get a good grip on the controller. There are options for exchangeable covers. However the thumbsticks are quite hard, supposedly made of new material. The pad works on AA batteries which are quite powerful and long lasting. Some people prefer Sony PS4 battery because it is more environment friendly but truly my marks goes for One S personally, as you will prefer a long battery life on the first hand. Microsoft has released Bluetooth functionality which will be quite normal for Xbox users but a life saver for PC Gamers who are looking for a decent gaming pad.

