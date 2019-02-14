Home Business

Axis Bank offer for sale oversubscribed with institutional bids

The logo of Axis Bank is seen on an advertisement at its branch in Mumbai, India (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Private sector Axis Bank’s shares, which were offered for sale through the stock exchanges for institutional and retail investors from the stake held by the state-owned Administrator of Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), were oversubscribed with institutional investors bidding for the unsold retail portion as well on day two. 

On day two, when the retail portion was on offer, with 77.09 lakh shares on sale, the issue was subscribed 3.86 times though retail bids were only 0.32 times of the issue size. On Tuesday, the institutional portion saw the issue getting subscribed by around 2.5 times. The issue had a floor price of Rs 689.52 per share, and the share closed at Rs 697.25 on Wednesday, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close of Rs 705.85. The total stake sale of 3 per cent in the bank through OFS would raise around Rs 5,300 crore for the government, taking up its total disinvestment proceeds for the current financial year. 

Incidentally, Axis Bank also has significant weightage—12.23 per cent in the Bharat-22 ETF third tranche that opens for subscription on Thursday. The government plans to raise around Rs 3,500 crore through the issue, on tap issue open just for a day, with an option to retain additional oversubscription. 

Bharat-22 tracks the S&P BSE Bharat-22 index, which includes CSPEs ONGC, IOC, BPCL, Coal India, Nalco, Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, NBCC, NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, GAIL, PGCIL and NLC India. There are public sector banks SBI, Indian Bank, and Bank of Baroda, and three private-sector entities, Axis Bank, ITC and L&T, held by SUUTI. 

Bharat-22 ETF is managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. So far this fiscal, the government has raised around Rs 35,500 crore through disinvestment and the target for the current year is set at Rs 80,000 crore. 

